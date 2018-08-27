OHE fault on Yellow Line disrupts metro service for nearly three hours

national

Services were affected for nearly three hours on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line today due to failure in overhead electricity (OHE) transmission in Chhatarpur-Huda City Centre section, officials said. The Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in north Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

"Services were affected on the Yellow Line from 9.55 am to 12.40 pm due to a problem in OHE wires, leading to tripping of power supply in this section. "Train operations were affected between Chhatarpur and HUDA City Centre (up and down lines) during this period," a DMRC spokesperson said.

As a result, passengers from four trains (at Guru Dronacharya, Sikanderpur, IFFCO Chowk), which were operating in this section had to be deboarded, he said. Physical identification for the exact location of defective overhead wire was carried out by maintenance team by walking on foot in the section, the spokesperson added.

"Once the affected location was identified at 1200 hrs, the repair was done within 15 minutes and OHE supply to the affected section was restored at 12:15 pm and gradually normal services were resumed at 12.40 pm," he said.

During this period, train services on rest of the Line-2 (Yellow Line) section from Samaypura Badli to Qutab Minar were running normal, the DMRC said. In a statement, issued later in the day, the DMRC said the OHE issue cropped up due to the "breaking of a copper split pin inserted in the insulator meant to support return current wire".

"The problem could be identified through careful physical identification of each and every OHE mast of affected 6.6 km-long section from Sultanpur to Guru Dronacharya stations. That is why it required OHE patroling teams around two hours to identify the exact affected OHE mast," the statement said.

"A drive has been launched for identifying and replacing all copper pins of these insulators with stainless steel pins for better longevity. The work is likely to be completed in next 5 months," the DMRC said.

