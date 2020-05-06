Ola resumes service in 12 cities across the state amid lockdown

Ola Cabs began operations in 12 cities across Maharashtra, which are in green and orange zones from Monday. "Ola has resumed operations in over 100 cities across the country, adhering to the government guidelines. With the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) easing restrictions in select zones across the country, Ola will ensure safety during all rides," a note from the company said.

Anand Subramanian, Ola spokesperson and head of communications said, "As we reopen our platform to millions of citizens and driver-partners whose livelihoods are dependent on this, the safety of both continues to be the priority. The fight against COVID-19 is a collective effort and will be possible with both our driver-partners and customers doing their bit to ensure that everyone has access to safe and high-quality mobility."

List of 12 cities in Maharashtra

Alibaug, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Latur, Kolhapur, Nanded, Sangli, Wardha, Amravati, Chandrapur, Gondia, Jalna.

100

Total no. of cities Ola resumed their services across India

Five-step safety

For driver-partners:

1. No travel in red zones: Vehicles will not operate to and from red or containment zones.

2. Selfie-authentication of drivers: All driver-partners are required to wear masks and need to authenticate this before the start of every ride by sharing a selfie through their partner app.

3. Equipped with hygiene kits: Driver-partners will be provided with masks, sanitisers and disinfectants.

4. Cars to be cleaned regularly: Common surfaces like handles, seats to be cleaned before every ride.

5. Flexible cancellations: Drivers and customers may cancel a ride if the other is not wearing a mask.

For riders:

1. Mandatory masks: Customers must wear masks and sanitise before and after the ride.

2. Non-AC rides: To avoid re-circulation of air, the AC will be switched off and windows will be kept open.

3. Two passengers per car: Only two passengers will be allowed in the cab and they will be urged to sit by the windows.

4. Load and unload luggage themselves: To maintain social distancing, customers are urged to load and unload luggage themselves.

5. Cashless payments: Customers are encouraged to make cashless payments to avoid contact.

