Ola-Uber drivers to hold morcha today, meet CM Devendra Fadnavis to end stalemate

national

The labour unions originally wanted to take out a car morcha, but the police denied permission for it, as it would create massive traffic jams

Representational Image

With the Ola-Uber strike entering the sixth day, the cab drivers have now decided to take out a morcha today. The labour unions originally wanted to take out a car morcha, but the police denied permission for it, as it would create massive traffic jams.

The protest would now be held outside the Ola and Uber offices at Saki Naka and Kurla West respectively. The drivers will start the morcha from the Ola office at Saki Naka and end it outside the Uber office in Kurla West. The labour unions also plan to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today to end the stalemate in the issue.

Maharashtra Opposition leader, Dhananjay Munde said, 'The cab companies are exploiting the drivers. The government should intervene and look into their demands, which are valid. The strike is creating a lot of inconvenience for the citizens."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates