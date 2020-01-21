Ole Ole Teaser: Saif Ali Khan all set to make his iconic song a lot bolder

Saif Ali Khan, all the way back in 1994, gave the nation the anthem of the year Ole Ole in the love triangle, Yeh Dillagi. 26 years later, when Bollywood has become obsessed with recreating and remixing classics, it's appropriate it's Khan himself who stars in the new version of the song, Ole Ole 2.0.

The makers of Jawaani Jaaneman have shared the teaser and it's surely bold, very bold. The full version will release tomorrow and the excitement is palpable. Given the leading man is revising the space he popularised once, this comedy-cum-drama seems worth the wait.

Take a look at the song teaser right here:

Jawaani Jaaneman is the story of an aging man who discovers he has a daughter, and what follows next is a series of misadventures. Khan is a playboy who wears his hearts on his sleeves, and Tabu plays a hippy, the mother of the said daughter. The trailer had shades of Cocktail and Hum Tum, and it's good to see the actors in good form.

All set to release on January 31, Jawaani Jaaneman marks the Bollywood of Alaya F and is directed by Nitin Kakkar.

