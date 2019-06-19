Olive Ridley turtle rescued from net at Sassoon Dock

national

On Monday, an Olive Ridley was sighted at Versova beach by beach clean-up volunteers

A huge Olive Ridley turtle that had got stuck in a fishing net near Sassoon Dock on Tuesday morning was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment. With the monsoon approaching the city, the NGO RAWW has already rescued two Olive Ridley turtles from two locations in Mumbai.

Confirming the same, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and Head of NGO RAWW Pawan Sharma said, "On Monday, an Olive Ridley was sighted at Versova beach by beach clean-up volunteers who got in touch with our team member Dr. Rina Dev for help. The reptile was brought to the clinic with the help of volunteers. During a medical examination, it was found that a fishing hook was stuck in its oral cavity with the string passing out of the reptile's anus."

A surgery to remove the hook was attempted on Tuesday, which failed due to the complex site that the hook is stuck in. Another surgery will be scheduled later this week.

"On Tuesday morning, another distress call was reported from Sassoon Dock where fishermen found an Olive Ridley stuck in the nets. It had injuries on both its flippers. Our team rescued the reptile in coordination with the Mangrove cell and it is currently under treatment and observation," Sharma said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates