Olivia Culpo reveals how she felt she was 'ugly' during her younger days

Sports illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo has achieved immense success on the ramp and was even crowned Miss Universe. But Culpo revealed how she was not good looking when she was young.

Speaking on Simon Huck and Melissa Gray Washington's podcast, Emergency Contact, Culpo said: "Honestly, growing up I felt really ugly which is a terrible thing to say. I was really different looking. My older sister looked like Barbie doll. I was overweight. I had to look myself in the mirror and say, 'Okay, you're different,' because I was."

Culpo recalled how her father Peter put her on a diet when she was only 10. "Our dad is amazing but our dad is like, Type A and has run over a dozen marathons. When I was 10, yeah, I was put on those diets and I kind of realised, when you put in the work you get the results. It kind of all started from there," she explained.

