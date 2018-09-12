Olivia Culpo thinks she is meant to be with NFL star Amendola

other-sports

Olivia Culpo added that since she lives in LA and he stays in Miami, she finds it difficult to maintain a long distance relationship with him

Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo has revealed that though she split with National Football League (NFL) star Danny Amendola in March and got back together in June, they were destined to be together.

Culpo added that since she lives in LA and he stays in Miami, she finds it difficult to maintain a long distance relationship with him. In a recent episode of The Model Squad, she said, "I feel if you meant to be with somebody, you want to be with somebody, you make it work. Also, it's really hard to be in a long distance relationship."

Danny Amendola is an American football wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League (NFL). He played college football at Texas Tech. He was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2008, played four seasons with the St. Louis Rams and played with the New England Patriots from 2013 to 2017

