Olympian Zara Tindall opens up on getting back to sports after becoming a mom

other-sports

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter and equestrian recalls her return to horse riding after giving birth to daughter Mia

Zara and Mia Tindall

London Olympics silver-medal winning equestrian and the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, Zara Tindall has recalled how her body was in shock and she found it difficult to return to horse riding following the birth of daughter Mia in 2014.



Zara, 37, has two daughters, Mia, four, and two-month-old Len, with husband Mike. Zara is back to the sport once again following the birth of Lena, and she has said that she felt much better than the first time.

Zara returned to horse riding after she suffered from two miscarriages in between the births of her daughters. “The first time around my body was in so much shock. It was like, ‘What the hell have you done to me?’. My return [second time] feels good, actually. I’d love to try and get back on the team. I’d love to go to another Olympics,” Zara, who is the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, told Female First.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates