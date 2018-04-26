Om Puri's wife Nandita with son Ishaan attend Mirch Masala screening

The late Om Puriâs wife, Nandita Puri mentioned how her son Ishaan had seen most of his fatherâs films barring Mirch Masala and it was a privilege for him to watch for the first time on the big screen



Nandita Puri with son Ishaan at Mirch Masala screening

Movie enthusiasts, people from the media and students from media colleges gathered for the first edition of Talkietive Masterpiece Movies powered by Carnival Cinemas. Curated by Senior Editor and Journalist Priyanka Sinha Jha is a series of discussions and conversations about the classics of Indian cinema, in order to familiarise the younger generations with the rich history of Indian cinema among the younger generations. The multiplex at Lower Parel was buzzing with activity in the middle of the week, April 25th, a Wednesday evening.

In a fitting start, given the recent times, the first film up for screening was renowned auteur Ketan Mehta’s award-winning classic on women's empowerment, Mirch Masala. Starring Smita Patil, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Dipti Naval, Ratna Shah Pathak, Supriya Pathak, Mohan Gokhale Suresh Oberoi, Paresh Rawal, Amole Gupte and Benjamin Gelani among others.

After the screening of the film, Mehta, was in conversation with Priyanka Sinha Jha about Mirch Masala, in the presence of an audience that comprised of students and film, aficionados. Also in attendance were the cinematographer of the film Jehangir Chowdhury and Nandita and Ishaan Puri, (wife and son of the late actor Om Puri who acted in the film).

Speaking about the making of the film, he said it was a beautiful experience born out of the need to address the primary question of the ownership that a woman has, over her own life or body.

Mehta reiterated that the message central to the film was that a woman has the right and the prerogative to say, ‘No Means, No.’ when it concerns her life. The audience, given the spate of crime against women, could not agree more.

The director revealed the fact that shooting in the scorching sun in the barren landscape of Kutch was tough but they managed to do it because of the passion amongst its cast and crew to make a good film.

His advice to the numerous students and aspiring filmmakers was that ideas are like living beings with a life and destiny of their own and in order to make good films, it was important not to churn them out. A truly relevant message for all aspiring creators in present times.

The late Om Puri’s wife, Nandita Puri mentioned how her son Ishaan had seen most of his father’s films barring Mirch Masala and it was a privilege for him to watch for the first time on the big screen. Even Ishaan recollected how Naseeruddin Shah used to keep telling him about how wonderful it had been working on Mirch Masala with his father.

