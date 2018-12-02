Omar Abdullah expresses concern over proposed changes in PRC procedure

national

Expressing his concern, he posted a letter addressed to the state Governor on his Twitter handle

Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed concern over the proposed changes in the procedure for issuing permanent resident certificates (PRCs) in the state.

"My letter to @jandkgovernor on behalf of @JKNC_ placing on record our concern about reports of changes being proposed to the J&K permanent resident's certificate rules," he said.

Abdullah also said he had been trying to fax the letter to the Governor's office, but the fax machine was not working there so he had to post a copy of the letter on Twitter.

"I'm trying to fax a letter to @jandkgovernor but the fax machine still isn't working. The operator who answered the phone says the fax operator is on holiday as it's a Sunday. Will attempt again tomorrow in the meantime am forced to put the letter out through social media," he said in another post.

The PRC is issued to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir as defined by the state legislature under powers vested by Article 35A of the state constitution.

The Article has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

