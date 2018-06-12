Omar Abdullah: Militants to blame if security forces hit them hard

"With the militant organisations doing their best to make sure the ceasefire is a failure they will only have themselves to blame if the security forces come back at them even harder when the ceasefire ends," Omar Abdullah said in a tweet

Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said Tuesday said that the militants would be to blame if the security forces hit them hard after the unilateral ceasefire is withdrawn.

"With the militant organisations doing their best to make sure the ceasefire is a failure they will only have themselves to blame if the security forces come back at them even harder when the ceasefire ends," he said in a tweet, referring to the killings of two policemen by militants in Pulwama district on Tuesday and a grenade attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Anantnag on Monday that left 10 troopers injured.

He also condemned both the attacks, saying that these happened prior to the holiest Muslim night of 'Shab-e-Qadr'. "And that too on the night of Shab-e-Qadr. The killers of these police personnel deserve nothing but the eternal flames of hell & that is where they are destined to find themselves. Condolences to the families of the deceased," he said in another tweet.

