Omar Abdullah takes dig at Vivek Oberoi for playing PM Narendra Modi

Abdullah, seemingly unimpressed with Vivek Oberoi's casting as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming film, expressed on his disappointment on Twitter and wished that seeing superstar Salman Khan in the role would have been "more fun"

Omar Abdullah/ File Pic

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference Vice President on Tuesday took a jibe at the casting of PM Narendra Modi, a biopic of the incumbent prime minister.

He even compared PM Modi's biopic with another political drama, Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's The Accidental Prime Minister, which is currently in the pipeline. The film is based on Sanjaya Baru's book of the same name which throws light on Dr Manmohan Singh's tenure as India's prime minister. Anupam Kher will be seen in the eponymous role.

The leader wrote, "Life is unfair Dr Manmohan Singh got someone of the calibre of Anupam Kher. Poor Modi ji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi. Salman Khan hota toh kya maza aata."

Life is unfair Dr Manmohan Singh got someone of the calibre of Anupam Kher. Poor Modi ji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi. Salman Khan hota toh kya maza aata. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 8, 2019

However, this is not the first time that the JKNC chief had taken a veiled dig at Modi since the release of the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister.

On December 28, 2018, Abdullah tweeted, "Can't wait for when they make The Insensitive Prime Minister. So much worse than being the accidental one."

Can’t wait for when they make The Insensitive Prime Minister. So much worse than being the accidental one. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 28, 2018

The biopic on PM Narendra Modi, which is played by Vivek Anand Oberoi, is helmed by Omung Kumar, who had earlier directed some critically acclaimed biopic films including 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarbjit'.

The first poster of the film was unveiled on Monday at an event with great fanfare by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis. In the poster, Vivek can be seen standing in PM Modi's signature style and his look resembles the Prime Minister.

