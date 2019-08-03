Omar Abdullah: We want government's statement on situation in Jammu and Kashmir

national

Abdullah met the Governor on Saturday along with some of his party colleagues. News agency PTI quoted him saying, "He assured us that there was no movement on (repealing) Article 370 or Article 35A or delimitation (of constituencies in the state)."

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Srinagar on August 3, 2019. Pic/AFP

According to National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir Governor SP Malik assured his party that no moves have been planned on the repeal of articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution or the state's trifurcation. Although the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir added that he wants assurance on the concerned issues from the Centre in Parliament on Monday.



Abdullah met the Governor on Saturday along with some of his party colleagues. News agency PTI quoted him saying, "He assured us that there was no movement on (repealing) Article 370 or Article 35A or delimitation (of constituencies in the state)."



He added that he has asked the MPs of his party to move a motion in Parliament on Monday which will seek a statement on the current situation which has developed over the past few weeks in Jammu and Kashmir from the Union government. "We want the government to make a statement on situation in the state in the Parliament," he said.



Abdullah also appealed to the people of his state to keep their composure and control their emotions. He asked them to not take any steps which may align with the vested interests of the people. On Thursday, a National Conference delegation which is led by Farooq Abdullah called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation of the state.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates