OMG! Kriti Kharbanda sacked from Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre due to her 'starry demands'?
It is said that actress Kriti Kharbanda's 'starry demands' made Chehre director Rumy Jafry and producer Anand Pandit show her the door.
Kriti Kharbanda may no longer be part of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Chehre. It is said that her 'starry demands' made director Rumy Jafry and producer Anand Pandit show her the door. Kharbanda, who was last seen in Housefull 4, has already shot for the thriller. Those in the know say the makers are now figuring out what to do with her track — whether they should do away with it or shoot it again with a replacement.
The producers of Chehre had apparently expressed displeasure about her ways and warned her of action, but she paid no heed. When she was cast in the film, Kharbanda had said she was 'blessed' to be working with Big B. It was a fangirl moment for her. Alas, it was not to be for the big screen.
Just a week ago, Kriti Kharbanda recalled Amitabh Bachchan left her overwhelmed by addressing her as "mohtarma". Kriti told IANS, "On the first day of shoot, after my first take, I went to check my shot. Everyone said it was good. Amit ji looked at me and asked, you want one more? I said yes. Then he asked me, why? I looked at him and said 'sir ek aur kartein hain please (let's have one more take please)'. He said, 'you don't need to request me, you need to be happy as an actor. Mohtarma aiye, ek aur shot letein hain (lady, come let's give another shot)'. That's the first time someone called me Mohtarma and I was thinking, "that's so cool!"
The actress added, "While acting, though, I forgot he was Amitabh Bachchan. It is something you need to forget because he has such a strong personality. It is difficult to hold your ground in front of him. I think I managed and did very well. He was happy and he said, 'very well done'. For me, that was my biggest compliment "that too on my first day of shoot with Amitabh Bachchan!"
Ileana D'Cruz made heads turn in a black top with a plunging neckline and grey printed pants at the promotional event of her upcoming film Pagalpanti in Bandra, Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Ilena will be seen in a comic role after a long time. Pagalpanti is said to be her comeback film after been away from movies for over a year.
She will be sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor and John Abraham in Pagalpanti, which has been directed by Anees Bazmee.
The film also stars Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles. The duo rocked the floor with their outfits. While the Fukrey actor donned a grey jacket and black pants for the event, Kriti looked gorgeous in her orange crop top and pants.
Kriti has lately been romantically linked with Pulkit, though neither star has opened up on the rumours yet. Pulkit and Kriti were last seen together in Veerey Ki Wedding last year, after which they are returning as a pair in Anees Bazmee's action-comedy Pagalpanti. The duo will also feature in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish.
The Pagalpanti girls look beautiful together, isn't it? Whom do you think dressed their best for the event? Tell us your views in the comments section below.
Coming back to Pagalpanti, the makers recently released the second trailer this week. In the trailer, we can see John, Arshad, and Pulkit, get embroiled in a game of cat and mouse in Kapoor's residence, with Ileana, Kriti, and Urvashi Rautela joining the fun.
With hits like Welcome, Singh Is Kinng and Welcome Back on his back, we are looking forward to see what director Aneez Bazmee has in stores for us. Pagalpanti releases on November 22.
