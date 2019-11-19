OMG! Kriti Kharbanda sacked from Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre due to her 'starry demands'?

Kriti Kharbanda may no longer be part of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Chehre. It is said that her 'starry demands' made director Rumy Jafry and producer Anand Pandit show her the door. Kharbanda, who was last seen in Housefull 4, has already shot for the thriller. Those in the know say the makers are now figuring out what to do with her track — whether they should do away with it or shoot it again with a replacement.

The producers of Chehre had apparently expressed displeasure about her ways and warned her of action, but she paid no heed. When she was cast in the film, Kharbanda had said she was 'blessed' to be working with Big B. It was a fangirl moment for her. Alas, it was not to be for the big screen.

Just a week ago, Kriti Kharbanda recalled Amitabh Bachchan left her overwhelmed by addressing her as "mohtarma". Kriti told IANS, "On the first day of shoot, after my first take, I went to check my shot. Everyone said it was good. Amit ji looked at me and asked, you want one more? I said yes. Then he asked me, why? I looked at him and said 'sir ek aur kartein hain please (let's have one more take please)'. He said, 'you don't need to request me, you need to be happy as an actor. Mohtarma aiye, ek aur shot letein hain (lady, come let's give another shot)'. That's the first time someone called me Mohtarma and I was thinking, "that's so cool!"

The actress added, "While acting, though, I forgot he was Amitabh Bachchan. It is something you need to forget because he has such a strong personality. It is difficult to hold your ground in front of him. I think I managed and did very well. He was happy and he said, 'very well done'. For me, that was my biggest compliment "that too on my first day of shoot with Amitabh Bachchan!"

