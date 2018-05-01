OMG! Sofia Hayat's husband Vlad Stanescu turned out to be a con man

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat took to social media to recount her plight and how she had fallen prey to Vlad Stanescu's lies



Sofia Hayat and Vlad Stanescu

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat's marriage has gone kaput. The British model-actor of Indian descent says that hubby Vlad Stanescu "turned out to be a con man." Yesterday, she took to social media to recount her plight and how she had fallen prey to his lies.

Sofia has kicked her husband Vlad Stanescu out of her home in the UK, claiming that he's a fraud. She later Instagramed saying:

Sofia posted one more screenshot from the conversation and captioned: Serial conman Vlad Stanescu...you are being outed now

The couple wed in London in May last year. Vlad had told her that he was in the big league in interior decoration in Romania, but she realised he was reeling in debt. In 2016, Sofia had decided to become a nun and changed her name to Gaia Mother Sofia Hayat. Within months, she did a rethink. It's been quite a complicated life.

