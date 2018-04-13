Omung Kumar: An art director gives life to director's vision

Omung Kumar shared his thoughts on how to use imagination and turn it into a reality in front of an audience as well as the cameras



Omung Kumar

An art director gives life to what a director visualises, says National Award winning filmmaker Omung Kumar, who has extensively worked behind the scenes to create sets for films and live events. Kumar addressed college students here for TED Talks, where he spoke on 'Imagination is Tangible'. He shared his thoughts on how to use imagination and turn it into a reality in front of an audience as well as the cameras, a statement said.

"In a film, it is an art director's role to truly give life to a world, which a director is visualising. So as an art director, my imagination is my toolkit," said Kumar. "I work with my imagination to make and create a unique world, which makes my story better. The art director has the potential to create, destroy and change the world one lives in," said Kumar," he added. As an art director, Omung has worked on films like "Chameli", "Jhankaar Beats" and "Black".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever