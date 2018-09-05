Omung Kumar: Story of Mary Kom inspired me personally

bollywood

Mary Kom was a biopic of real-life boxing champion MC Mary Kom, in which actress Priyanka Chopra had portrayed the sports icon

Omung Kumar

Filmmaker Omung Kumar, who stepped into the director's shoes with film "Mary Kom"- a biopic on MC Mary Kom, became nostalgic as the film will complete four years on Wednesday. He says that the story of real-life boxing champion inspired him personally.

Omung said in a statement: "I wanted the nation to know about the boxer Mary Kom who won so many awards and accolades for our country in boxing. Her story has been an inspiration for everyone. Being a mother and a sportswoman, she equally managed her family with sports.

"And I felt the urge to give back to the society by telling a story through the medium of cinema which inspired me personally and also inspired the nation after they watched it."

Backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was a huge hit and has received various awards including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

"we wanted to make the boxing scenes authentic and look as real as possible. And so some of our crew members and I learnt boxing to get the necessary understanding of the sport in order to film the fight scenes," added Omung while talking about the shooting of the film.

Apart from "Mary Kom", Omung has directed critically acclaimed movies like "Sarabjit" and "Bhoomi".

