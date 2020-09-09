On Akshay Kumar's birthday, makers release his suave look from Bellbottom

Here's Akshay Kumar's stylish retro look from his forthcoming film, Bellbottom. The retro aesthetics are hard to miss and so is Akki's swag. The makers of the film, Pooja Entertainment, decided to reveal the actor's look on his birthday to make his fans happy.

Set against an aeroplane wearing aviators and sporting a moustache, Akshay Kumar plays a spy, who is said to be on a mission to rescue 212 Indians on board a hijacked plane in the film. As quoted to Mumbai Mirror, Jackky Bhagnani, who is producing the film with father Vashu Bhagnani, sister Deepshikha Deshmukh and Nikkhil Advani, said, "Our film is an espionage thriller revolving around a hijack. We'll be shooting at multiple real locations across Scotland, including the airport, which is a vintage structure and blends well with the setting of our film."

Last week a few snapshots were leaked on social media from the set of the film in Glasgow, Scotland. Akki was seen in a high-neck pullover, suit, jacket, printed sweaters and retro shades. Old models of cars and a typical red telephone booth of the UK also was seen in the backdrop.

Bollywood at the Barras. Akshay Kumar was in Glasgow today shooting scenes from his upcoming movie, Bell Bottom. A spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M Tewari. @TheScotsman #BellBottom #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/IZO1eIHoyI — john devlin (@2point8_photos) September 3, 2020

Bellbottom is currently being shot in Scotland. Social media updates indicate that actors Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, Huma Qureshi and producers Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit Tewari are currently in the country as part of the shoot crew.

The film is a spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M, Tewari, set in the 1980s and is slated to release on April 2, 2021, on the Good Friday weekend.

