On camera, Shiv Sena leader tells Bandra Karachi Sweets owner to change shop name, says 'write in Marathi'

A video of a Shiv Sena leader asking the owner of Karachi Sweets in Mumbai's Bandra West to change the name of the shop has gone viral on social media.

The video has been shared on Facebook on Thursday by Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar, who can be heard saying, “Change the name to something which is not related to Karachi or write it in the Marathi language.”

Nadngoankar shared the video on his social media account, saying Maharashtra will not tolerate Karachi's name in its state and this has to be changed.

The MNS-turned-Shiv Sena leader told the shop owner that “you will have to do it and we are giving you 15 days time.”

“You came from Karachi but now you are in Mumbai, right? Now, one thing is clear, I do not care about which religion you follow - whether you are Hindu, Muslim or anything but in Mumbai, do not use the name Karachi. This name means you came from Pakistan. Your ancestors were from Karachi and after partition, you came here. You are welcome here to do business but please do not use this name,” Nandgaonkar said.

“We have a strong problem with Karachi. On Bhai Dooj, our soldiers were killed by Pakistan. Please cancel the name which is registered too. I hate this name Karachi because that is a country of terrorists. Go to BMC and get it changed. Change it to your name or name the store after your ancestors. It is my request and you will have to do it. We will give you time,” Nandgaonkar added.

The shop owner can be heard saying that the shop has nothing to do with Karachi. “I will myself come and buy food from your place once you change the name and write it in Marathi and change it on the signboard as well,” the Sena leader said.

Following the incident, the shop owner covered the name on the hoarding with a newspaper.

Mumbai: The 'Karachi Sweets' shop in Bandra West - the owner of which was allegedly asked by Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar to omit the word 'Karachi' from its name - now has the name covered with newspaper. https://t.co/yksVJcEvay pic.twitter.com/Ckedbi9SbA — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

Meanwhile, objecting to the use of the word ‘Karachi’ in brand name, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) served a legal notice to the owner of Karachi Bakery branch in Bandra. They also demanded that the boxes supplied from the Hyderabad branch to Maharashtra branches should also have it written in Marathi.

Legal notice sent by MNS to the Karachi Sweets in Bandra.

Raj Thackeray-led MNS also sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karachi Bakery head office in Hyderabad, raising objections over the bakery operating by the name ‘Karachi Bakery’.

Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray holds a meeting with MNS vice-president Haji Said Shaikh and Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh over this issue.

In February 2019, 12-15 men had entered the Indiranagar branch of Karachi Bakery in Bengaluru and questioned the manager about the origin of the chain's name.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan)

