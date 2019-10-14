On Kishore Kumar's 90th birth anniversary, healing cancer patients, one song at a time

As a city-based NGO marks its 50th anniversary this year, Amit Kumar will clock in his third consecutive performance for the organisation that aids cancer patients. "I felt that I must do something for the cause. My father, [Kishore Kumar] did a lot of free shows. While I have done them too, I wanted to do something for cancer patients," says Kumar, who will render a mix of his father's as well as his own tracks at the show, which also doubles up as a tribute concert for Kishore Kumar's 90th birth anniversary this year. "Seventy-five per cent of the tracks will be those of my father, while the remaining will be mine. This is in accordance with the [NGO's] request. There will be a few songs, which were duets. I will conclude it with Zindagi ek safar, again as per their request."

Kumar acknowledges that throughout his career as a performer, he has faced multiple requests to emulate his father. "Because I am his son, I am expected to sing the songs exactly like they were originally [rendered]. So, I don't follow the remix trend. Sometimes, I must sing a song that I may not like — like Dekha na hai re — because I have to respect the demand." In a bid to make such acts entertaining, Kumar feeds on his five-decade long career to share anecdotes associated with the songs he renders. "The audience enjoys that."

On the top of my playlist

Jubin Nautiyal

Oh wonder: This track has a path-breaking production; one that got me hooked to the song instantly

This track has a path-breaking production; one that got me hooked to the song instantly You're gonna live forever in me: The special part of this album is that John Mayer sings without a guitar for the first time

The special part of this album is that John Mayer sings without a guitar for the first time Humko kiske gham ne mara: Ghulam Ali saab's ghazal has been on my playlist for as long as I can remember

Ghulam Ali saab's ghazal has been on my playlist for as long as I can remember Dil mein ho tum: An extension of the list of ghazals, this too is one that I love listening to and learning from

An extension of the list of ghazals, this too is one that I love listening to and learning from This is America: I have been exploring a lot of independant rappers. Childish Gimmo, with this song, made it to my playlist

Music Milestones:

1949: This was the year Lata Mangeshkar rose to fame with songs like Jiya beqaraar hai (Barsaat), Aayega aanewala (Mahal), Lara lappaa (Ek Thi Ladki), and Sajan ki galiyan chhod chale (Lahore)

