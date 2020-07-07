On MS Dhoni's birthday, Mumbai Police gives new meaning to MSD

Mumbai Police is known for sharing out-of-the-box posts on their social media platforms, replete with public awareness messages. From everything trending on social media to films and sports, the police always come up with an interesting theme for their posts that never fails to impress netizens.

In their latest post on Twitter, the Mumbai Police wished the former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahindra Singh Dhoni on his birthday with a public awareness message.

The tweet reads, “Do it the ‘Mahi Way’ - Stay ‘Not Out’, Stay Cool & Stump #coronavirus,” and wished the 'Captain Cool’. The tweet concluded with the hashtags #HappyBirthdayMahi and #SocialDistancing.

Shared on Tuesday, the post garnered more than 8,700 likes and over 2,000 retweets. The users commenting on the post not just conveyed their wishes for the ace cricketer but also praised the police for their creativity.

Wishing @msdhoni, the only captain to win all ICC ODI and T20 trophies a very happy birthday... âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ#MSDhonibirthday#HappyBirthdayDhoni#Dhoni — Zameer Bukhari (@ZameerBukhari7) July 7, 2020

To win over Corona we need MSD-6

M- Mask

S-Sanitiser

D-6- Six feet distance #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/ucthMq7TBA — Pankaj Wani (@pankajawani) July 7, 2020

Coolest way to wish to MSDðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Denisha (@Denisha_11) July 7, 2020

Beautiful way to wish and make people aware ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂ — Saravanan Jayakumar (@saravanan517) July 7, 2020

You can convert anything into a message. Mast. — Diana Chettiar (@diana_chettiar) July 7, 2020

You guys are next levelðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂRIP LegendsðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@PatekarHaha) July 7, 2020

Good message from wishes ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» @MumbaiPolice — Arun Reddy (@merugu_arun) July 7, 2020

Creative team is fantastic ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Stephen (@ssteve9666) July 7, 2020

Superb creativity- proud of @MumbaiPolice - because of you all we are safe — Ketan Malaviya (@KetanMalaviya8) July 7, 2020

What do you think of the Mumbai Police’s tweet?

