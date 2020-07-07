Search

On MS Dhoni's birthday, Mumbai Police gives new meaning to MSD

Updated: Jul 07, 2020, 19:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Mumbai Police wished the former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahindra Singh Dhoni on his birthday with a public awareness message

Picture/Mumbai Police-Twitter
Mumbai Police is known for sharing out-of-the-box posts on their social media platforms, replete with public awareness messages. From everything trending on social media to films and sports, the police always come up with an interesting theme for their posts that never fails to impress netizens.

In their latest post on Twitter, the Mumbai Police wished the former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahindra Singh Dhoni on his birthday with a public awareness message.

The tweet reads, “Do it the ‘Mahi Way’ - Stay ‘Not Out’, Stay Cool & Stump #coronavirus,” and wished the 'Captain Cool’. The tweet concluded with the hashtags #HappyBirthdayMahi and #SocialDistancing.

Shared on Tuesday, the post garnered more than 8,700 likes and over 2,000 retweets. The users commenting on the post not just conveyed their wishes for the ace cricketer but also praised the police for their creativity.

What do you think of the Mumbai Police’s tweet?

