On National Girl Child Day, Sanjay Dutt shares an endearing message for Iqra

Marking the National Girl Child Day, proud father Sanjay Dutt shared a love-filled picture with his bundle of joy daughter Iqra Dutt

Sanjay Dutt with his daughter Iqra. Pic: Instagram/@duttsanjay

Marking the National Girl Child Day Proud father Sanjay Dutt shared a love-filled picture with his bundle of joy daughter Iqra Dutt. The Superstar who never misses a chance to spend time with his kids shares adorable photos with his little munchkins and never leaves an opportunity to describe his love for them in words.

Sharing the picture, Sanjay Dutt said, "My daughter is my treasure. I pray that every girl child is given the love and care they deserve!

Cuddling with his daughter, kissing on her forehead, Sanjay Dutt looks like a protective father, while Iqra too is all smiles as his dad embraces her.



Sanjay Dutt shared this picture on his Instagram account.

From sharing birthday photos to celebrating the new year together as a family, and being a proud dad as his kids bring home medals, the actor makes sure to mark every little achievement of his kids. Sanjay Dutt has been making the most of every moment he gets with his kids and is often spotted having quality time with his family. Be it going out for meals or taking off for vacations, the actor makes sure he balances his work and family life.

Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has gained an extensive fanbase owing to his varied work and versatile performances. The upcoming line-up of the superstar has got the audience excited to witness more interesting performances by him.

On the work front, Superstar Sanjay Dutt has a jam-packed month scheduled as the actor is shooting for varied films Torbaaz, Kalank, Sadak 2, Panipat and Shamshera.

