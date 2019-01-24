Sanjay Dutt to resume shooting for Panipat this week

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt has been extremely busy shooting for his multiple projects relentlessly with an exciting line up of five films in 2019

Sanjay Dutt who is all set for the next schedule of Panipat in which he is essaying the role an Afghan King. The actor will be resuming the shoot for the period action drama later this week for the second schedule in Jaipur. Sanjay Dutt will be sporting a bald look for the film which the actor will wrap by the end of March.

Earlier last month, Sanjay Dutt underwent look test for another period action thriller titled Shameshra in which Real and Reel Sanju will be sharing the screen space for which the actor has shot the initial portion of the film in Mumbai and will resume the same post-Panipat. Since Sanjay Dutt will be sporting another look for it.

The actor has a jam-packed year with the shoot schedules of his home production, Prasthanam in Lucknow, where he plays the leader of a political party in Uttar Pradesh, and his upcoming films Torbaaz, Panipat, Shamshera, Sadak 2 and the multistarrer, Kalank simultaneously.

Shooting for both period dramas will be wrapped up by mid-next year, after which Sanjay jumps into Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Sadak 2 which will be shot start-to-finish schedule. In between schedules, Sanjay will squeeze in time to promote Kalank in March.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a variety of roles such as an army officer, an Afghan king, Billiards champions and a politician. He is leaving no stone unturned to nail his performances in all these films. Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has gained an extensive fanbase owing to his varied work and versatile performances. The upcoming line up of the superstar has got the audience excited to witness more interesting performances by the actor.

