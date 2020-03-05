On Rhea Kapoor's birthday, dad Anil Kapoor calls her his sparring partner and inspiration!

Rhea Kapoor is as fashionable as her sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and as feisty as her father and Superstar Anil Kapoor. Today is her birthday, on March 5. And given it's a special day, both her father and her sister have wished her adorably. Let's talk about the Jhakaas actor first.

He took to his Twitter account and shared a very stylish and scintillating picture of Rhea and had a very inspiring caption that all fathers and daughters must-read. He wrote that she was his sparring partner and bud. He also wrote that she inspires him everyday to follow his instincts and trust good intentions as unapologetically as she does. He called himself as her biggest cheerleader.

Take a look:

Happy Birthday to my daughter, my favorite sparring partner & bud @RheaKapoor! You inspire me everyday to follow my instincts & trust good intentions as unapologetically as you do. You’re the boss of all bosses! I love you - your biggest cheerleader as you conquer the world! pic.twitter.com/qNPHzSyWOb — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 5, 2020

Now, let's talk about Sonam. She didn't have any Instagram or Twitter post but she flooded her Instagram stories with their pictures together and also posted a solo picture of the birthday girl. From her party to fashion outings to her candid pictures to their airport looks, the stories had all. Here you go:

And lastly, brother-in-law Anand Ahuja also had a lovely post. Sharing a candid moment from his wedding with Sonam, he shared a beautiful picture of Rhea and wrote that she may hide it well but she's the most giving person he knows. Take a look:

Rhea and Sonam own a fashion label called Rheason and the former has also turned producer and made the very successful Veere Di Wedding in 2018. She now has plans to take the story of the four spirited friends forward and make a sequel. Bring it on! And happy birthday!

