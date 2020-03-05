Search

On Rhea Kapoor's birthday, dad Anil Kapoor calls her his sparring partner and inspiration!

Updated: Mar 05, 2020, 19:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

As Rhea Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, father Anil Kapoor takes to his Twitter account and calls his daughter his sparring partner and inspiration. And don't miss Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wishes either!

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Anil Kapoor
Rhea Kapoor is as fashionable as her sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and as feisty as her father and Superstar Anil Kapoor. Today is her birthday, on March 5. And given it's a special day, both her father and her sister have wished her adorably. Let's talk about the Jhakaas actor first.

He took to his Twitter account and shared a very stylish and scintillating picture of Rhea and had a very inspiring caption that all fathers and daughters must-read. He wrote that she was his sparring partner and bud. He also wrote that she inspires him everyday to follow his instincts and trust good intentions as unapologetically as she does. He called himself as her biggest cheerleader.

Take a look:

Now, let's talk about Sonam. She didn't have any Instagram or Twitter post but she flooded her Instagram stories with their pictures together and also posted a solo picture of the birthday girl. From her party to fashion outings to her candid pictures to their airport looks, the stories had all. Here you go:

And lastly, brother-in-law Anand Ahuja also had a lovely post. Sharing a candid moment from his wedding with Sonam, he shared a beautiful picture of Rhea and wrote that she may hide it well but she's the most giving person he knows. Take a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

RheeBee! âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ ... she hides it well but she’s the most giving person I know. @rheakapoor Happy Birthday!

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) onMar 4, 2020 at 10:57am PST

Rhea and Sonam own a fashion label called Rheason and the former has also turned producer and made the very successful Veere Di Wedding in 2018. She now has plans to take the story of the four spirited friends forward and make a sequel. Bring it on! And happy birthday!

