Madhur Bhandarkar to give the audience Fashion 2 soon?

The film, which released on October 29, 2008, starred Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Arjan Bajwa and Mugdha Godse

Fashion has clocked a decade and producer-director Madhur Bhandarkar has hinted at the possibility of a sequel. The film, which released on October 29, 2008, starred Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Arjan Bajwa and Mugdha Godse.

The filmmaker has already thought of the concept of Fashion 2, which will be inspired by true-life events. There's also a lot happening in the fashion and modelling industry, so there is no dearth of ideas for Bhandarkar.

Bhandarkar tweeted: "#10yearsofFashion. Been a decade but I am still humbled by the love showered on the film. A big thank you to the entire technical team for their immense contribution. #Jalwa... [sic]"

#10yearsofFashion. Been a decade but I am still humbled by the love showered on the film. A big thank you to @priyankachopra #kanganaranaut @ronniescrewvala, @mugdhagodse267 @ArjanTalkin & the entire technical team for their immense contribution.ðÂÂÂ #Jalwa... pic.twitter.com/oGUPcPgKh9 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 29, 2018

On the work front, Madhur Bhandarkar also gave his fans Jail, Dil Toh Bacha Hai Ji, Heroine, Calendar Girls, and also Indu Sarkar. There was also a buzz that Madhur Bhandarkar is going to make a film on a soldier's life,

