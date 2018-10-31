Madhur Bhandarkar to give the audience Fashion 2 soon?

Oct 31, 2018, 11:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The film, which released on October 29, 2008, starred Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Arjan Bajwa and Mugdha Godse

Kangana Ranuat, Mugdha Godse, Madhur Bhandarkar and Priyanka Chopra

Fashion has clocked a decade and producer-director Madhur Bhandarkar has hinted at the possibility of a sequel. The film, which released on October 29, 2008, starred Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Arjan Bajwa and Mugdha Godse.

The filmmaker has already thought of the concept of Fashion 2, which will be inspired by true-life events. There's also a lot happening in the fashion and modelling industry, so there is no dearth of ideas for Bhandarkar.

Bhandarkar tweeted: "#10yearsofFashion. Been a decade but I am still humbled by the love showered on the film. A big thank you to the entire technical team for their immense contribution. #Jalwa... [sic]"

On the work front, Madhur Bhandarkar also gave his fans Jail, Dil Toh Bacha Hai Ji, Heroine, Calendar Girls, and also Indu Sarkar. There was also a buzz that Madhur Bhandarkar is going to make a film on a soldier's life,

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
