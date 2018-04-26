Dekh Bhai Dekh actress Natasha Singh on set of her music video

Panini Pandit, son of late yesteryear actor Raaj Kumar, is back on the scene



Natasha Singh and Panini Pandit

Panini Pandit, son of late yesteryear actor Raaj Kumar, is back on the scene. The filmmaker is directing a music video, Kahu Main Ya Kahu Na, which features Dekh Bhai Dekh actor Natasha Singh. Shot in Uttarakhand, the song has been rendered by Anita Bhatt. Music videos reign and he is making the most of it.

Earlier, Panini Pandit had produced, written and directed a short film, Naked And Silent, a tale of friendship and ambition.

