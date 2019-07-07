On the sets of Coca Cola: Sunny Leone and Mandana Karimi are having a blast!

bollywood

They are shooting for the film at an undisclosed location, but if the picture is any indication it is somewhere in the jungle. The two are said to have got along well. There is a lot of bonhomie on the set. No cat claws here!

Sunny Leone and Mandana Karimi

"The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project," Sunny said, while talking about the film, adding, "No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won't work with the audience. I can't comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience's expectations."

On the personal front, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are soon going to announce the first of its kind school for toddlers. She is known for doing unconventional things and has now upped her entrepreneurial game as she is opening a new branch of D'Art Fusion, which is an art school for toddlers.

A source revealed, "Sunny has always been fond of kids and herself being a mother of 3 children, she understands how important the beginning years are for a child's overall development. She has put a lot of time and effort in this school and she herself sat down and decided on the different features, amenities, interiors, etc. for the school. The school is like a dream come true for Sunny and Daniel."

