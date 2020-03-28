On World Theatre Day, Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a throwback to his theatre days

The find of the year Siddhant Chaturvedi is without a doubt one of the best actors of his generation and made a remarkable silver screen debut in 2019 with Gully Boy. Before making his debut, Siddhant used to do plays and was a theatre artist, today on occasion of World Theatre Day, Siddhant shared a throwback photo on his social media from his theatre days.

Siddhant shared the picture on his Instagram and wrote, "This is where it all started. #WorldTheatreDay".

The actor made his debut as Mc Sher and not only left an impact but also received a lot of love from the audience along with tremendous critical acclaim.

Siddhant has a busy line up for himself in the pipeline with various projects and fans are certainly excited to see him back on the silver screen.

On the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra’s next where he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

