Once again, will Krushna Abhishek's show replace Family Time with Kapil Sharma?

Kapil Sharma doesn't have stock of fresh episodes of his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma and therefore the channel is forced to re-run the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, this won't help in the long run and therefore talks about replacing the show have surfaced.

Talking about it to Dna, a source told that re-running the episodes won't help them in garnering viewership and also advertisers have invested heavily on Kapil's show. "The channel needs to bring in another show in its place, especially since a rival channel has launched Khichdi in the same time slot. Also, the Indian Premier League (IPL)is underway. If they don't launch a new show in that slot, they are in danger of losing that to another channel," told the source to the daily.

The report also added that Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh are collaborating on a new show.

Earlier, when Kapil Sharma's Comedy Nights With Kapil went off-air, it was replaced by Krushna's Comedy Nights Live on Colors channel. The Firangi actor soon bounced back with another comedy show on Sony entertainment channel. However, due to Kapil's deteriorating health and frequent shoot cancellations, his show was pulled off-air, which was again taken over by Krushna Abhishek's show, The Drama Company.

Does that mean Krishna will be approached as Kapil's show's replacement?

When Preeti Simoes, creative head of The Drama Company was asked about being approached for any show, she denied. "We are busy with Dhan Dhana Dhan and haven't been approached." Sources close to Krushna and Bharti revealed that the duo is reuniting for a show. "The two stand-up comedians are collaborating for a new show," says an insider. It remains to be seen if Krushna will replace Kapil, this time, too."

