One dead, one injured after tree falls on auto-rickshaw in Mulund

The incident took place at around 1 am on Monday at NS Road in Mulund West

A tree fell on an auto-rickshaw in Mulund in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday morning. Two people were rushed to MT Agarwal hospital and one of them was declared dead upon arrival. The incident took place at NS Road in Mulund West at around 1 am on Monday. The victims, identified as Ashok Anandrao Shingre (45) and Rajesh Bhandari (29)were rushed to MT Hospital where Shingre was declared dead.

Bhandari was later shifted to Veer Sawarkar Hospital where the civic officials stated that he is in a stable condition. Further details awaited.

