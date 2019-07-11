Rains: 48-year-old disabled woman dies after tree branch falls on her head

national

The woman and her colleagues opted to have a cup of tea nearby after a meeting when the tree branch fell on them

In a shocking incident, a 48-year-old disabled woman, who was waiting under a tree, sipping on some tea and enjoying the rains after attending a meeting at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) died after a branch of the tree hit on her head.

The police have identified the deceased as Jayashree Jagtap (48), a resident of Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple, Jagtap Chawl in Kothrud. A case of Accidental Death has been registered with the police.

Jayashree was an active member of the Prahar Apanga Kranti - an organization working for disabled citizens.

According to the police, "Jayashree, who was single, visited the PMC in order to attend a meeting meant for disabled people. Various groups and social organizations working in such sectors had come to express their views and opinions. Post the meeting, as it was raining, she and her colleagues went to PMC’s zonal office area to get some tea and have a conversation. As she was standing below a mango tree, a branch fell directly on her and also hit her colleague Abhay Pawar on the shoulder."

He added, "Jayashree was severely hurt on her head and fell down. She was rushed to the nearby M J M hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors, while her colleagues escaped with minor injuries. The cause of death is mentioned as death due to injuries on the head."

