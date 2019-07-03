Rains: Compound wall collapses after tree falls on shanties; 2 killed, four injured

mumbai-rains

Pic/ Chaitraly Deshmukh

In a span of three days, yet another tragedic incident where in six labourers including two women were killed and four injured after a compound wall and tree fell on 10 shanties of a labour camp in Pune in the wee hours of Monday and Tuesday.

The incident took place at midnight on Monday and wee hours on Tuesday at Sadhan Bhudruk based area in the Sinhagad college premises.

The police have identified the six deceased as Radhelal Ramnaresh Patel (25), his wife Mamta (22), both residents of Chhatisgarh, Jetulal Patel (50), his wife Pradeshini (45) from Raipur, Jitu Ravate (23) Bhalaghat, in Madhya Pradesh and Pralhad Rawate (30). At present, the police have filed A case at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station and are currently probing the case. While the injured Shrinath Patel (17), Vishnu Patel (42), Nagmath Patel (38) and Deepak Thakare (24) are undergoing treatment at Sassoon general hospital.

Recalling the incident Shrinath spoke to mid-day, "We have been residing here for many years. During the heavy rains, around 12 midnight, after we heard a loud noise, we opened the door only to realise that we were trapped as a branch of a tree fell on our door, blocking it. My mother Nagmath was injured in the process. I managed to rescue my mother and others and got injured as well."

While another survivor Deepak shared, "On Monday since it was a no moon day, we did not report to work but went to a nearby temple after cleaning our house. After our dinner that night, we went to bed, not knowing it would be our last meal together. After the incident occurred the police and NDRF team rushed to the spot to help us. We rang up the cops and also alerted the builder."

The Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said, "After the incident, we immediately asked a team to probe the matter. In the next few days, the team identified 287 labour camps and 6800 shanties. Right from Pune and Lokpriya chinchwad Municipal corporation, city engineers, deputy commissioner of police, the commissioners of both as well as PMRDA assessed the incident. However, this is more of a natural disaster as the tree fell down due to rains. Most of these labourers were from Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh."

