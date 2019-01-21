One Indian among 8 arrested in Nepal for drug peddling

international

Representational picture

Kathmandu: An Indian man is among eight persons arrested from different parts of Nepal on Sunday for possessing contraband drugs, police said here."

The man identified as Rajesh Mahato, a resident of Sonbarsa area in Bihar, was arrested from Malangawa town in Nepal's Sarlahi district during a security check.

Police also arrested a teenaged boy and a woman from Kathmandu, both of whom run pharmacies, for possessing contraband drugs.

In a similar incident, police arrested a man from Parsa district near Nepal¿India border and recovered contraband drugs from his possession while he was returning from India.

Meanwhile, three people were arrested from Itahari area in Sunsari district and an 18-year-old boy was arrested from Malangawa area in Sarlahi district for possessing contraband drugs.

