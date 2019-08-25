One killed, another injured as bike falls off Delhi's Barapullah flyover

national

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old man died and his cousin sustained serious injuries when they fell from the Barapullah flyover in southeast Delhi while riding a two-wheeler. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Rohit Makol (36) was driving the two-wheeler with his cousin Pradeep on the pillion seat, when all of a sudden he lost control of the bike and fell off the flyover.

Makol, who worked at a private firm and lived in Tilak Nagar, died in the accident while Pradeep is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. According to Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Southeast Delhi said that the Police Control Room (PCR) received two calls regarding the accident. When the police team reached the spot two persons were found lying under the flyover.

Makol, who was riding the bike was declared dead on arrival by doctors. On the other hand, his cousin Pradeep was unfit to give a statement. The police have informed the victim's families and registered a case. According to the police, there were no CCTV cameras near the accident spot. The police are working on the sequence of events which may have led to the accident.

In a similar incident, a 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his pillion rider was injured after their two-wheeler collided with an army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The accident took place near Chowki Choura along Bhamla road in the border district, resulting in the death of local resident Anil Singh and injuries to the pillion rider.

The defence spokesman said that the accident was unfortunate and detailed investigation is underway and army authorities have assured complete cooperation.

With inputs from IANS

