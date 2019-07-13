Two killed in road accident after bike rams into car on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

national

The bikers were declared brought dead at King George's Medical University Trauma Centre. However, their identities are still unknown

Representational Picture

On Saturday, two people died after a bike rammed into a standing car at Lucknow-Agra expressway in Para police station area. The bikers were declared brought dead at King George's Medical University Trauma Centre. However, their identities are still unknown.

The occupants of the car were unharmed. Dr Sandeep Tiwari, Media in-charge, KGMU, said, "The police brought two accident victims here who were declared brought dead. Their identities have not been ascertained so far."

"The dead bodies will now be sent to the mortuary for post-mortem", Tiwari further added.

In a similar accident, a man in his 20's was killed after he fell from his motorcycle, following collision with another vehicle in outer Delhi's Alipur area, police said. Police were informed about the incident around 8.15 am following which they rushed to the spot, they said.

The incident occurred at Bakhtawarpur road when a bike-borne man collided with another bike after he lost control. He fell from his vehicle following which he was mowed down by a speeding truck, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the speeding truck tried applying break but it failed and ran over the man, the officer said. The man was identified as Neerja Kaushik, a resident of Sonipat. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead and the post-mortem was conducted, the office added. The truck driver fled the spot with the vehicle, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

With inputs from ANI

