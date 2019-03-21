Man dies in road accident

national

Representational image

A man in his 20's was killed on Wednesday after he fell from his motorcycle, following collision with another vehicle in outer Delhi's Alipur area, police said. Police were informed about the incident around 8.15 am following which they rushed to the spot, they said.

The incident occurred at Bakhtawarpur road when a bike-borne man collided with another bike after he lost control. He fell from his vehicle following which he was mowed down by a speeding truck, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the speeding truck tried applying break but it failed and ran over the man, the officer said. The man was identified as Neerja Kaushik, a resident of Sonipat. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead and the post-mortem was conducted, the office added. The truck driver fled the spot with the vehicle, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

