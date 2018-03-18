One killed in Afghanistan school blast
Representational Picture
A child has been killed and 16 others wounded following a blast in Afghanistan's eastern province of Khost, police said on Sunday. "The blast occurred on Saturday evening in the vicinity of a religious school in Spin Kaan locality, Nadir Shah Kot district.
Khost provincial police have launched an investigation into the incident," Xinhua quoted provincial police spokesman Basir Bina as saying. Bina blamed enemies of peace and stability, a term referring to Taliban militants, for the attack.
More than 3,430 civilians were killed and over 7,000 others injured in conflict-related incidents in 2017, according to figures released by the United Nations mission in the country.Out of the casualties more than 850 children lost their lives and over 2,300 children were injured last year.
