One killed on Gurugram Expressway accident

Varun Bhatt and Nilanshu Gupta, residents of Delhi, were returning from Gurugram when the accident happened.



Representational Image

One person was killed and another injured after a truck hit their car on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway on Monday, police said. Varun Bhatt and Nilanshu Gupta, residents of Delhi, were returning from Gurugram when the accident happened.

"When their car reached the Sirhol toll plaza, a speeding truck hit the vehicle. "Critically injured Bhatt and Gupta were rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared Bhatt dead," said a senior police officer, adding the truck's driver and helper ran away after leaving vehicle behind on the accident spot.

The accident caused a traffic jam on the stretch for over an hour. A case against the truck's unknown driver was registered at the Udyog Vihar police station.

