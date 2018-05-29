One militant arrested in Manipur

The militant was arrested while the police was conducting a search operation in the area yesterday, Superintendent of Police S Ibomcha Singh said

A cadre of the banned militant outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF) was arrested from Moreh in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, the police said.

The militant was arrested while the police was conducting a search operation in the area yesterday, Superintendent of Police S Ibomcha Singh said. A case has been registered at the Moreh police station, the SP said

