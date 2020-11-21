One more time: Armaan Malik releases his third English track

Armaan Malik has released his third English number, 'How many?' after 'Control' and 'Next 2 Me'. The song describes the ups and downs in a relationship.

"'How many' is about complex relationships where you're constantly fighting, making up, taking the hits yet carrying on. It describes the cycle of events that take place during the course of a relationship," he said.

"One of the hardest decisions is when to call it quits and close a chapter for good. It's really tough when you love somebody to just give up... even after the 100th time, the truth is, as long we love them, we try one more time. The question is how many times are you willing to try?," says the singer-songwriter about the emotions underlying the track.

