One Year of Bala: Yami Gautam gets hailed as the girl with the Midas touch

Updated: 09 November, 2020 08:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Even though the beauty had a relatively shorter screen time in comparison to her other co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, it was Yami's impactful performance which made the audiences fall in love with her character.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Yami Gautam
Last year, this time when the Amar Kaushik directorial Bala had hit the screens, makers and the film received massive love and rave reviews from the audiences. Impressively, the film was lauded for its narrative and performances by the critics as well. However, one performance that won one and all was that of Yami Gautam, who stole the show with her act as the insecure and innocently vain 'Pari'.

Even though the beauty had a relatively shorter screen time in comparison to her other co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, it was Yami's impactful performance which made the audiences fall in love with her character. Wrapped with an element of empathy and kindness, Pari, a Tik-Tok sensation, makes you believe in her world which is immensely impacted by the society's beauty standards.

Even Gautam had something to say about her character and the film, have a look at her Instagram post right here:

Many critics believe it was the conviction with which Yami Gautam played her character that made the movie more watchable. As Bala completes one year of it's release today, here's hoping that she continues to make intelligent cinema choices and win us for many more years to come.

First Published: 09 November, 2020 07:15 IST

