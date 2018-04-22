OneRepublic in India: They came, they sang, they conquered

American pop-rock band OneRepublic wrapped the much-awaited Mumbai concert with a power-packed performance to one of their most popular tracks - 'Counting Stars'

American pop-rock band OneRepublic wrapped the much-awaited Mumbai concert with a power-packed performance to one of their most popular tracks - 'Counting Stars.' Saturday's OneRepublic concert at the NSCI Dome SVP Stadium located in Worli was their debut gig in India. ONEmpire, a local band, opened the show performing a cover of Coldplay's 'A Sky Full Of Stars'.

Later, OneRepublic set the stage on fire with their greatest hits including 'If I Lose Myself', and 'Something I Need'. The band also performed a cover of Avicii's 'Wake Me Up', paying their respect to the late Swedish musician who passed away on April 20. The Grammy-nominated five-member band, comprising of Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher, Drew Brown and Zach Filkins reached India on April 19.

The band's frontman Ryan Tedder charmed the Mumbai audience by using phrases in Hindi such as ''kaise ho?'' (How are you?) and "shukriya'' (Thank-you). Tedder has also been active on social-media platform Twitter and Instagram, informing his fans about his stay in Mumbai. "Grocery shopping in Mumbai. It's Mango season," he wrote in a tweet April 21.

He also posted a picture of himself, which read, "Exploring Mumbai. Love it already". Fans too showed their love to the band on social media. "Didn't think we'd let our emotions stir up on a night like this but @onerepublic's heartfelt tribute to @avicii left us with goosebumps, shaky hands, grateful hearts," wrote missmalini on Instagram.

"For this one and a half hour in there presence there were no worries no tensions just the feeling of happiness.......... they literally made me forget myself for once #onerepublic," wrote another user. The band is on a two-week Asia tour and will now perform at the Grammy Festival in Beijing on April 30.

