Oops! Fake TikTok accounts of Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji surface online, actress warns fans

Babita Ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and famous characters on Indian television. The show has been running for the last 11 years and the actor even posted a picture of herself, proudly announcing the completion of 2900 episodes. This is truly historic! Spider-Man's uncle said with great power comes great responsibility. And Munmun Dutta, the actor who plays Babita Ji, has acted responsibly in every sense of the term.

The thing is that over the past few weeks, some fake TikTok accounts of the actress have been doing the rounds on the Internet and this has truly worried her. And taking to her Instagram account, she shared a screenshot of the same and also wrote a message on her Instagram story- "If I ever decide to come on TikTok, I will let you all know here first." (sic)

Have a look at the screenshot of the fake accounts first:

And here comes the message:

Well, hope all those people who were following her on these fake pages now unfollow her immediately. Follow her on Instagram for her gorgeous pictures and keep watching her iconic show and her superlative performance.

