Oops! Sara Khan's sister accidentally shares nude bathtub picture of the actress

Sara Khan

Yesterday, a topless picture of TV actor Sara Khan lying in a bathtub went viral. The Bidaai actor's sister, Ayra, had filmed her while she was bathing and shared it as an Instastory. By the time she realised the blunder and deleted it, several netizens had taken screen shots of the video.

The two are currently in Sri Lanka for an event. The video is said to be taken in the hotel room's bathtub. Sara Khan has claimed that Ayra shared their personal video, which was made for fun, as an Instastory in an inebriated state.

She later tweeted saying, "I respect the freedom of expressions in our beautiful country india but yellow journalism is shameless point in our media history."

Soon after the video was deleted, Ayra took to Instagram to share her picture in a bathtub. We wonder, why!

Meanwhile, Sara Khan and Ayra Khan will work together in a show titled Bitchy Bee. "I'm going make my debut with my sister Sara. What more can be lucky for me? I'm enjoying working with my sister for her show. The show will release soon and hopefully people will love us. The most exciting part about it is that we are going to play ourselves," Ayra said in a statement.

Sara finds working with her sibling fun. "I have many friends in the industry and I have seen them working together. I just wish her best for her debut and pray that she grows and gets more popularity," she added. Sara is also tied up with her TV show Woh Apna Sa.

