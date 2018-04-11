Sri Reddy accuses Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram of sexually exploiting her, leaks photos

Telugu actress, Sri Reddy has accused Tollywood superstar Rana Daggubati's brother, Abhiram Daggubati of forcing himself on her at a film studio



Leaked picture of Sri Reddy and Abhiram Daggubati. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/@srireddyleaks

Telugu actress Sri Reddy has started a protest against the existing casting couch in Tollywood. On Saturday, Sri started the protest by stripping naked in front of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. Following which, the actress gave an interview to India Today, wherein, she said that a top producer's son forced her to maintain physical relations with him in the studio and many such scandalising revelations. She also promised to reveal the producer's son's name and other details. Doing so in an interview to a Telugu channel, she revealed that it is Rana Daggubati's brother, producer Suresh Babu's son, who she addressed as "top producer's son".

In an interview with a Telugu channel, the actress said, "This is Suresh Babu's son Abhiram and I haven't revealed his name anywhere so far. Abhiram! Don't you feel ashamed? You know how you behave in the studio. I have shown proof that I have not revealed on any TV channel. See this photo, which clearly shows him kissing my face. Let all Dalit and women associations come forward, fight and help me get justice."

Sri Reddy has shared a photo of hers with Abhiram Daggubati on her Twitter handle, which she has created specifically to upload data related to this controversy. She has titled it as #SriLeaks.

Whoever leaked these, wait for my turn for #SriReddyLeaks Coming Soon.. I won't forgive you people this time !!!!!!! #SriReddy #SriLeaks pic.twitter.com/W8C0ZsJnly — Sri Reddy (@srireddyleaks) April 11, 2018

Following her 'stripping' episode, on Saturday, she posted on her Facebook page to inform the audience and media that her landlord has asked her to vacate the house. "My owner called me and told to vacate my house,what a great people..he is working as an ias ..such a narrow minded people..U dnt even imagine how rude talking..Big people game started (sic)," wrote Reddy on her social media page.

However, Sri Reddy's act did not go down well with Movie Artists Association (MAA) and they have banned her for the brazen act. In fact, MAA has even threatened that they would suspend any member who worked with her.

Also Read: Sri Reddy: Big Directors, Producers, And Heroes Use Studios As Brothels

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The content/reporting displayed in this article is user-generated and made available on site as received by us, without any verification from our side. The reader's can rely on the content at their own will. mid-day.com accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, data, text, images, video, messages, or any other material whatsoever or for any claims/loss/action that the reader may suffer as a result of relying on the content on our site. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.



