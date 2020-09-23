'Oppn MPs should apologise for their behaviour in the RS'

The government will consider revoking the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members only after they apologise for their behaviour in the Upper House, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday. The assertion came after a number of Opposition parties, led by the Congress, staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha demanding that the suspension of eight members be revoked.

The Congress was the first to walkout from the House and was later joined by the members of AAP, TMC and Left parties. "We will consider withdrawal of suspension only after suspended members apologise for their behaviour in Rajya Sabha," Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters outside Parliament. "We expected the Congress would oppose such unruly behaviour by Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha," he said.

What kind of politics is this that a tweet comes from abroad and MPs behave like this, the minister said, apparently referring to tweets by Rahul Gandhi, who is outside the country accompanying his mother Sonia Gandhi for her medical check-up. "We have never seen a Congress MP dancing on the Rajya Sabha table and tear papers," Prasad said. He also asserted that the government had a clear majority in the Rajya Sabha for the passing of the farm bills on Sunday.

Rajya Sabha passes seven key bills in a day

In one of the most productive days in its history, Rajya Sabha on Tuesday in a matter of three and half hours passed seven key bills including one that removes cereals, pulses and onion from the essential commodities list and another that abolishes penalty for certain offences by companies.

Sit-in ends as Oppn to boycott House

With the opposition deciding to boycott the remaining session of the RS, the eight suspended MPs ended their sit-in and said they would take their fight against the farm bills to the street. The suspended RS members got a surprise visitor in the morning — Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh who came with tea and snacks.

Harivansh to observe fast

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh has announced that he will observe a one-day fast in protest of the unruly behaviour exhibited by the members on Sunday. The development comes after he served tea to the agitating MPs who have been suspended for misbehaving with him during the passing of the farm bills.

