Opposition feels impeachy against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra

CJI Dipak Misra. Pic/PTI

Seven opposition parties led by the Congress yesterday moved a notice for the impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, accusing him of "misbehaviour" and "misuse" of authority.

Levelling five allegations, leaders of the seven opposition parties met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and handed over the notice of impeachment bearing signatures of 64 MPs and seven former MPs, who recently retired. This is the first time that a notice of impeachment against a sitting CJI has been moved.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the step has been taken "with a heavy heart" to protect the independence of the judiciary. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "We are very much sure that the chairman will take action. We expect positive action from the chairman."

What happens now?

Once the notice for impeac-hment is submitted, the Rajya Sabha chairman will ascertain if there is merit or ground for moving such a motion or can reject it. He may form a committee to look into it, if he finds merit in it. If the notice is rejected, Congress is likely to move SC against the decision of the chairman, party sources said.

SC 'very disturbed'

The Supreme Court yesterday said it was "very disturbed" at the course of developments involving public statements by MPs on the removal of the CJI. It said it was "very unfortu-nate" that despite knowing the law that says the issue of impeachment cannot be made public till a certain point, the politicians were holding public discussions.

