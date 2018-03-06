Opposition members stage walk-out over cattle vaccination issue

The Congress and NCP members alleged corruption in the tendering process for selection of a company to conduct the vaccination drive, and demanded a judicial probe into it

The opposition MLAs on Tuesday staged a walk-out from the Maharashtra Assembly to protest the animal husbandry minister's reply on the alleged delay in vaccination of cattle for protection against the foot and mouth disease.

The Congress and NCP members alleged corruption in the tendering process for selection of a company to conduct the vaccination drive, and demanded a judicial probe into it. During a discussion on the issue in the House through a Calling Attention notice, the opposition members said the vaccination campaign, to protect around 2.08 crore cattle from the foot and mouth disease in the state, was not conducted last year.

They alleged corruption in the tendering process for the vaccination drive and sought a judicial inquiry into it. The state animal husbandry minister, Mahadev Jankar, refuted the allegations of graft and said tenders were issued seven times due to technical reasons.

The only solution is that the government should have its own agency to manufacture the vaccines, he said. Jankar also said that there was no incidence of the foot and mouth disease in cattle last year and there was also no decline in milk production.

However, uphappy with the minister's reply, the opposition members staged a walk-out from the House.

