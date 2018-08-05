Opposition parties protest at Jantar Mantar over Muzaffarpur shelter rape case

national

In a show of opposition unity, almost all major political parties joined the protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, organised by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses during a protest over the issue of alleged sexual abuse at a government-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur district, in New Delhi on Saturday, Aug 4, 2018. Pic/PTI

The Rashtriya Janata Dal and several other opposition parties staged a protest yesterday, voicing their anguish over the alleged rape of young girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

In a show of opposition unity, almost all major political parties joined the protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, organised by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Prominent leaders who joined the protest included CPI's D Raja and Atul Kumar Anjan, and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav.

