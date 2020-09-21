Orthopaedic doctor dies of COVID-19 in Kolkata

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 57-year-old orthopaedic doctor, Surajit Nandi, of Kolkata's Vidyasagar State General Hospital has died of Covid-19, sources said on Monday.

As many as 28 doctors have reportedly died of coronavirus in West Bengal so far.

A frontline corona warrior, Nandi tested positive for Covid-19 three weeks ago and was admitted to the CMRI Hospital at Ekbalpur. He died late Saturday night.

A 57-year-old #orthopaedic doctor, Surajit Nandi, of #Kolkata's Vidyasagar State General Hospital has died of #Covid19, sources said on Monday.



As many as 28 doctors have reportedly died of #coronavirus in #WestBengal so far. pic.twitter.com/3Sa7c0jp2V — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 21, 2020

Before joining the Vidyasagar Hospital at Behala, Nandi was associated with the Darjeeling district hospital where he served as an orthopaedic sergeant for a decade.

According to sources, Nandi was quite popular among his colleagues and patients at the hospital and was treating patients amid the coronavirus pandemic in the last six months.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever